Decimo incontro della serie From Home to Space con Enrico Palermo Chief Operating Officer della Virgin Galactic. Tema della lectio: Opening Space To Change The World For Good

Virgin Galactic and The Spaceship Company are together building the world’s first commercial spaceline. While pursuing the heart of the mission of opening space for good, both companies work together to inspire future generations and make it possible to see our beautiful home planet from a new perspective.

As the first employee of The Spaceship Company (TSC), Virgin Galactic’s aerospace development organization, Enrico led TSC’s establishment from a business plan concept to a thriving, vertically integrated aerospace operation in Mojave, California – the first dedicated engineering, manufacturing and flight test enterprise in Virgin Group. TSC built, and continues to test, VSS Unity, the first crewed vehicle built for commercial service to put humans into space. Following the public listing of Virgin Galactic on the NYSE, Enrico stepped into the new role of Chief Operating Officer, leading specific company strategies and initiatives to enhance the operations intensive business.

Enrico has a Bachelor of Engineering in mechanical engineering and Bachelor of Science in physics and applied mathematics from the University of Western Australia, followed by studies at the International Space University. Enrico has depth in operations leadership, team/culture development, technology transfer, and business planning experience from several industries internationally.