We are in the heart of the Philippines, in Manila, for the seventh Ministerial meeting of the International Space Forum.

This annual event brings together Ministers, government representatives and leaders from space agencies around the world, all united by a common goal: strengthening international cooperation and promoting sustainable development through Space.

The event is organized by the International Astronautical Federation and the Italian Space Agency, in collaboration with PhilSA, the Philippine Space Agency.

This year, the focus is on Southeast Asia — one of the world’s most dynamic and fast-growing regions.

The Forum aims to support emerging countries in advancing space research and technology, through three key directions:

* building a regional network of expertise and shared space missions;

* developing innovative Earth Observation solutions to help respond to natural disasters, support agriculture, and protect the environment, with particular attention to archipelagos and coastal areas;

* strengthening strategic, academic and scientific cooperation among countries in the region, harmonizing their space policies.

This year’s Forum is also an opportunity to reaffirm Italy’s commitment to promoting an inclusive, accessible space sector, and its long-standing support for emerging countries seeking to build their own space capabilities and contribute to global progress.